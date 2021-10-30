Planning a trip abroad? Can take Covishield second dose after 28 days

Now, Mumbaikars Mumbaikars who want to go on an international trip for vacation won’t have to wait for 84 days to get the second dose of Covishield. The BMC has shortened the time gap between the two shots to 28 days for all international passengers.

Earlier, BMC had allowed athletes and those going abroad for educational and work purposes to take the second shot within 28 days after taking the first jab. Now, with the flattening of the pandemic curve, they have extended the relaxation to all kinds of international travellers. Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC said, “We have been receiving messages from the public that the time gap of 84 days has become a roadblock to those who want to go on a vacation. So, after consulting with experts, we decided to expand the relaxation for all international passengers.”



People above 18 years with a valid passport will be allowed to take the second dose within 28 days. People who want to fly abroad need to imprint the number of their passport on the vaccination certificates.

Also, the BMC has decided to increase the daily vaccination in the city.