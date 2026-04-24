Planned Dharavi homes to get bigger 500 sq ft units

Of the total 500 sq ft entitlement, 370 sq ft will be the base carpet area, with an additional 35 per cent provided as fungible space. Officials clarified that these homes will be allotted free of cost to eligible residents under the scheme.

In relief for residents of legal, planned structures in Dharavi, the state Urban Development department on Thursday announced that eligible occupants will now receive 500 sq ft homes under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), up from the 405 sq ft units proposed earlier.

Officials said the decision will benefit residents of an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 tenements, including buildings and BMC chawls, which fall under the “renewal” category of the project due to their authorised status. A source from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project estimated this number to be closer to 10,000.

These buildings include Shahu Nagar, Matunga Labour Camp, Kaala Killa municipal chawl and PMGP Colony.