Planned Dharavi homes to get bigger 500 sq ft units

Of the total 500 sq ft entitlement, 370 sq ft will be the base carpet area, with an additional 35 per cent provided as fungible space. Officials clarified that these homes will be allotted free of cost to eligible residents under the scheme.
In relief for residents of legal, planned structures in Dharavi, the state Urban Development department on Thursday announced that eligible occupants will now receive 500 sq ft homes under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), up from the 405 sq ft units proposed earlier.
Officials said the decision will benefit residents of an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 tenements, including buildings and BMC chawls, which fall under the “renewal” category of the project due to their authorised status. A source from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project estimated this number to be closer to 10,000.
These buildings include Shahu Nagar, Matunga Labour Camp, Kaala Killa municipal chawl and PMGP Colony.
The move follows deliberations led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in May 2025. The policy aligns with an earlier June 2024 decision by the state chief secretary that occupants of planned structures in Dharavi should be granted 500 sq ft homes on par with other urban renewal schemes.
Of the total 500 sq ft entitlement, 370 sq ft will be the base carpet area, with an additional 35 per cent provided as fungible space. Officials clarified that these homes will be allotted free of cost to eligible residents under the scheme.
Baburao Mane, convener of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan and former MLA, said, “The residents of the buildings and chawls have been demanding homes of 750sqft, while the demand of the slums is for 500 sq ft, so this definitely is not satisfactory.”
Previously, six settlements in Sector 6 of Dharavi with around 3,500 homes were asked to vacate their homes before the monsoon to clear the area for the construction of rehabilitation housing. These settlements include Meghwadi, Azad Nagar A, B and C, Kamla Raman Nagar, and SVP Nagar.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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