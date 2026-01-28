The plane Ajit Pawar was travelling in: What kind of aircraft is the Learjet 45

The aircraft that crashed has the number VT-SSK-LJ45 and is registetred in the name of VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd a Delhi based non scheduled operator.

The aircraft in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling has been identified as a Learjet 45, a small business jet commonly used for VIP and charter travel.

The Learjet 45 is a twin engine aircraft made by Bombardier under the Learjet brand. It was first introduced in the late 1990s and entered service in 1998. It was designed mainly for short and medium distance journeys and became popular with business leaders and politicians because it saves travel time.

The plane usually has a seating capacity of six to eight passengers, depending on its interior layout. The cabin is typically arranged in a club seating configuration, with two rows of facing seats and a small aisle in between. Some versions also have a side facing seat or a small sofa. There is a small refreshment area and an enclosed toilet at the rear of the cabin.