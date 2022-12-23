Plan to hike SSC, HSC exam fees awaits govt approval

THE MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has proposed a 30 per cent hike in fees charged for Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Class X) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, Class 12) examination.

According to the board, following increase in expenditures the current fee, which was last revised in 2017, is very less. If approved, the increased fee structure will be applicable from the next examination.

The state board is hoping to implement the increased fee from the repeaters’ exam that will be held in July soon after declaration of the SSC and HSC results.

“The registration process for the upcoming exams of HSC and SSC, scheduled to start in February and March, respectively, is almost over. The fee-hike is not for this session,” said Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of MSBSHSE, adding that the proposal has been sent to the state government for approval.

“Our exam fee is the lowest when compared to different state boards across the country. We have attached this information with our proposal sent to the state. The expenditure of conducting exams, including the cost of the paper, fuel and other expenses has increased considerably. Whereas we are still charging fees fixed in 2017 when it was hiked by around 25 per cent.” he said.

Currently, the state board charges Rs 375 for the SSC exam and Rs 415 for HSC exam. Sometimes the amount varies based on the number of subjects.

Wile 15,84,790 candidates registered for SSC exams held in March, 14,49,664 registered for HSC exams.