‘Plan afoot to appoint woman identified as man in medical test on non-constabulary post’: Maharashtra to HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it has initiated the appointment of a woman, who had qualified in the 2018 Nashik Rural Police recruitment drive from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, to a non-constabulary post of a junior typist.

In May, the court had directed the police department to expeditiously implement the decision of Maharashtra government regarding her appointment. The HC was informed that the woman was not recruited as a medical test had opined that she was a man and her qualification marks did not make the cut-off meant for the men’s category.

The HC noted that the petitioner, who was 19 years old when she applied for the post, was not aware that she was “any different” and was living her life as a woman, till she got to know about the medical examination result. The police did not recruit the petitioner, who had secured 171 of 200 marks in written and physical tests and had made it through the SC woman category cut-off, as her marks were below the cut-off for men in SC category.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh on Monday was informed by Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that Joint Secretary, Home Department, had written to the Additional Director General of Police (Training and Special Squads) about appointment of the petitioner on non-constabulary post.

The state government had on July 22 conveyed to the court that it had decided to make an exemption for the petitioner based on special case basis to appoint her as junior typist in the office of Police Inspector, Nashik (Rural), adding that she would have to get qualification for the same within one year.

The government clarified that the said appointment cannot be construed as precedent for further cases.

Based on the said communication, additional DGP Sanjay Kumar directed the Nashik Police (Rural) to initiate the process to give effect to the appointment of the petitioner.

The state government told the court that the appointment process has been initiated and it is likely to be complete within two weeks.

The court took the submission and communication by the state government on record and asked it to complete the formalities for the appointment before next hearing on August 18, after which it will dispose of the plea.

“It is an extremely unfortunate case. The petitioner comes from a poor economic strata of the society; her parents are doing sugarcane cutting work; the petitioner is the eldest in the family and has two younger sisters and one brother… No fault can be found in the petitioner… according to her, she has all female attributes,” a bench led by Justice Dere had noted in its May 6 order.

As per Advocate Vijaykumar R Garad for the petitioner, after written and physical tests, the woman underwent medical examination at J J hospital in Mumbai. Later, the National Institute of Immunohaematology (NIIH) conducted a Karyotyping test (to examine chromosomes) on her, which showed that her blood had “XY” chromosomes. The J J hospital wrote to the SP of Nashik Rural Police stating that it was of the opinion that the petitioner was a man.

Since the petitioner did not receive any response from the police department despite having qualified, she filed an application under the RTI Act and was informed she was ineligible for the post under SC men’s category. She then approached the police authorities and the HC, claiming she had been living like a woman since birth and required the job to support her family.