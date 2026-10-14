From plague-hit Bombay to pay-per-use toilets: Tracing the history of Mumbai’s urinals

From the plague-hit streets of colonial Bombay to today’s pay-and-use toilets, public sanitation has long been a test of the city’s civic priorities. Now, as the BMC proposes charging Re 1 for urinals that have so far been free and raising toilet fees from Rs 2 to Rs 5, a century-old question returns: who should pay for a basic public service, and can the city keep its toilets accessible while meeting the cost of maintaining them?

Public urinals were part of Bombay’s civic infrastructure somewhere in the 19th century. Records from 1866 refer to 80 public urinals across the city. These were often elevated structures with stairs leading up to these toilets. Workers transported the waste by train to areas such as Sion and Kurla, where they mixed it with ash and vegetable matter before dumping it in salt marshes.

The outbreak of plague in 1896 brought greater urgency to questions of sanitation and overcrowding. Authorities established the Bombay City Improvement Trust in 1898 to address the unhygienic conditions in the city’s densely populated neighbourhoods.

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In 1913, when the Bombay Municipal Corporation proposed a public toilet at Thakurdwar in Girgaon, property owners opposed the plan, citing concerns over nuisance, property values and the facility’s proximity to a temple. The municipal commissioner argued that the toilet was needed because the locality attracted large numbers of people and lacked an alternative public convenience.

Historian Mrunmayee Satam examines such disputes in her 2024 research paper, ‘Contesting the Toilet: Colonial Discourses, Elite Protests, and Religious Sentiments on Public Sanitation Infrastructure in Bombay City’.

The debate over underground toilets

By 1921, the discussion had moved to whether Bombay should build underground public conveniences on the lines of London.

Municipal representatives viewed above-ground toilets as an eyesore that did not fit their vision of a modern metropolis. Satam, in her paper, elaborates on how supporters of underground facilities urged the city to follow London’s example, pushing for an underground public convenience at Victoria Square, now Bhatia Bagh near Fort, ahead of the Prince of Wales’s expected visit in 1922.

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Some, however, questioned the allocation of substantial funds to underground conveniences in affluent areas when densely populated working-class neighbourhoods lacked basic sanitation. Some called the proposal a waste of money. The project never took off.

The shift towards community-managed toilets

After Independence, the sanitation challenge increasingly extended to informal settlements, where overcrowding and a lack of space made individual household toilets difficult to provide.

Public toilets were built under different schemes, with government agencies, private operators and community organisations involved in their management.

A different approach took shape in the 1990s, when community participation became central to sanitation programmes in slum settlements.

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In 1993, women pavement dwellers associated with Mahila Milan, working with the National Slum Dwellers Federation and SPARC, built a community toilet block on P D’Mello Road. The facility had four pour-flush latrines, a water tank and a caretaker’s room.

The approach was subsequently expanded through the Mumbai Slum Sanitation Programme, implemented between 1996 and 2005 with World Bank assistance. A 2006 World Bank Water and Sanitation Program report said 330 community toilet blocks, containing more than 5,100 toilet seats, had been constructed and handed over to community groups for use and maintenance. The programme was estimated to have benefited around 4,00,000 people in Mumbai’s slums.

The challenge of keeping toilets functional

According to civic officials, Mumbai now has 846 public pay-and-use toilet complexes managed by private agencies and NGOs. The city also has around 8,173 community toilet complexes, of which 3,110 are managed by the BMC.

A senior civic official said operators had to pay for cleaning, repairs, water and electricity, besides employing caretakers. The proposed increase in user charges is intended to help them meet rising expenses, with the additional revenue retained by the operators.

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However, for daily-wage workers, pavement dwellers and others who rely on public toilets, even a small increase can add to everyday expenses.