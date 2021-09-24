scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Maharashtra: Places of worship to reopen from October 7

In a statement released by the Chief Minister's office Uddhav Thackeray announced that all places of worship will be opened from October 7.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: September 24, 2021 9:29:22 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

The Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that all places of worship in the state will be allowed to reopen starting October 7 which is the first day of Navratri.

“After tackling the second wave we have drafted a plan to contain the third wave. We are planning to relax restrictions in a gradual manner. Although the number of corona patients is currently declining, we need to be more careful. Even if religious places are being opened for devotees, all rules pertaining to public health need to be followed,” Thackeray said in a statement.

Over the past few months the government has received representations from various quarters seeking that places of worship be opened.

The BJP had earlier held protests seeking the reopening of temples across the state. The MVA government had shut down all religious places when the second wave hit the state.

