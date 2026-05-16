Goyal unveils plan to consolidate Commerce Ministry offices

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the integrated offices would strengthen export promotion efforts as India targets exports worth $1 trillion this year and $2 trillion by 2030. (Express Photo)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced a plan to consolidate nearly all offices and agencies functioning under the Commerce and Industry Ministry into a single integrated hub in Mumbai, aimed at improving ease of doing business and reducing administrative costs.

Addressing officials while reviewing ministry operations in Mumbai, Goyal said the move was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ease of Living” and “Ease of Doing Business”.

The minister said that at present, 20 offices belonging to 12 organisations under the ministry are spread across Mumbai, occupying large amounts of premium commercial space. The proposed integration plan seeks to bring these offices together at one central location, while digitally connecting stakeholders to as many as 46 organisations under the ministry.