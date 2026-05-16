Goyal unveils plan to consolidate Commerce Ministry offices

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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced a plan to consolidate nearly all offices and agencies functioning under the Commerce and Industry Ministry into a single integrated hub in Mumbai, aimed at improving ease of doing business and reducing administrative costs.
Addressing officials while reviewing ministry operations in Mumbai, Goyal said the move was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ease of Living” and “Ease of Doing Business”.
The minister said that at present, 20 offices belonging to 12 organisations under the ministry are spread across Mumbai, occupying large amounts of premium commercial space. The proposed integration plan seeks to bring these offices together at one central location, while digitally connecting stakeholders to as many as 46 organisations under the ministry.
The planned hub will feature integrated audio-visual infrastructure and dedicated staff to assist businesses and citizens accessing government services. Agencies without a physical presence in Mumbai, including the Spices Board, will also be connected through the centralised system.
Goyal said the consolidation would cut operational costs, improve coordination and boost productivity, while also reducing fuel consumption and travel through a “green governance” model.
He added that the integrated offices would strengthen export promotion efforts as India targets exports worth $1 trillion this year and $2 trillion by 2030.
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