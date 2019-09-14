Goyal quotes Einstein, says ‘one who never made a mistake, never tried anything new’

UNION MINISTER Piyush Goyal on Friday conceded that he made a mistake by crediting the discovery of gravity to Albert Einstein instead of Issac Newton.

Speaking at a function at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Friday, the Union Minister for Commerce and Railways quoted Einstein to say that mistakes are not all that bad. “We all get the opportunity to make mistakes. I said Einstein instead of Newton. The same Einstein had said ‘a person who never made a mistake, never tried anything new’,” he said.

“I am not someone who is afraid of making mistakes… I accept my mistake on this public platform,” he added.

On September 12, while discussing the condition of the economy during a press conference, Goyal had said: “Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity.” Following this, he was heavily trolled on the social media.

He was in the city to inaugurate a Rajdhani express train that will now run four times a week from CSMT to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. Earlier, it ran twice a week.

At the ceremony, Goyal asked the divisional regional managers of CR and WR to come up with a special plan to manage congestion at Andheri and Ghatkopar raliway stations. Metro 1, which connects Ghatkopar to Versova, has increased footfall on Ghatkopar railway station on CR and Andheri railway station on WR, resulting in a stampede-like situation at both stations, officials said.

WR CPRO Ravindra Bhakar said, “Currently, 6 lakh commuters travel daily on local trains from Andheri station. When Metro commuters come to the station during peak hours, the situation worsens…”

“For Andheri station, two more foot over bridges are in the pipeline on platforms 8 and 9. On platforms 6 and 7, we are planning widening of stairs. All bridges will be connected by a skywalk,” he added.

CR officials said Ghatkopar station daily witnesses a footfall of three lakh, including those who take the Metro connector. Two more foot overbridges are in the pipeline to connect it with the Metro station, said an official.

Goyal, meanwhile, inaugurated several passenger amenities across the Mumbai suburban network, including three foot over bridges and 11 escalators, lifts, renovated booking offices, LED indicators at 22 stations, cover over platforms at 13 stations and free WiFi at 29 stations.

(With PTI Inputs)