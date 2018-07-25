RPF constable saves woman from slipping under train, Piyush Goyal lauds him

Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal. (Express photo) Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal. (Express photo)

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal Wednesday applauded an RPF constable for saving a woman from falling under a train at Kanujmarg Station near Mumbai. The railway minister, in a tweet, said, “Heroic attempt by RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav who saved the life of a woman by pulling her from getting under the train at Kanujmarg Station near Mumbai. I am very proud of our Railway family which is working non-stop to ensure the safety and convenience of our passengers.”

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman falling and sliding down the platform while de-boarding a moving train. A police constable is seen rushing and pulling her with all his might. He also falls on the platform while others further pull the woman to safety.

Every year Mumbai witnesses more than hundred deaths due to falling from the suburban trains. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the passenger load in the suburban railway network running across the city has soared up by 2.4 lakh commuters. As per the data provided by the railways in last financial year, the number of average commuters taking the Central Railways (CR) has increased by 1.52 lakh, while on Western Railway (WR) it has risen by 91,000.

The report stated that CR registered 40,73,881 daily average commuters, around 1.5 lakh more than previous year daily average 39,15,121. The WR registered 35, 19, 375 daily average passengers around 91,000 more than previous year daily average 34,27431.

