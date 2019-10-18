Piyush Goyal, JP Nadda take local trains to show ‘simplicity’ of BJP leaders

Mumbai local trains witnessed rare VIP traffic on Thursday when Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP working president J P Nadda separately used them to commute through the city during the evening rush hour. While Goyal is a regular visitor to Mumbai, which is his hometown, both he and Nadda were in the city to lend support to BJP candidates in the last days of the Maharashtra election campaign.

Goyal tweeted pictures of Nadda and himself in two different trains. “Illustrating the simplicity with which BJP leaders conduct themselves, Party Working President @JPNadda ji travelled in a Mumbai local today and interacted with fellow passengers,” he said in the caption of the photo of Nadda travelling with local BJP leaders from Vithalwadi to Kurla on a CSMT-bound Central Railway train at about 7.30 pm. He rode in a first class compartment.

Goyal, who went to Mira Road to campaign for BJP candidates, took a Western Railway local from Bhayander to Grant Road around 7 pm. Goyal travelled second class. “Mumbai local trains are a good way to escape the traffic and save time. I was able to get home on time by taking the train today,” Goyal tweeted, along with his photograph.