Piyush Goyal announces panel to redevelop land under 9 National Textile Corporation mills in Mumbai

Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday announced the formation of a committee to speed up redevelopment of land under nine mills of National Textile Corporation (NTC) in Mumbai. A total of 11 chawls exist on the lands of these nine mills, and residents of these chawls will now get 405 sqft houses as compared with their current 100-150 sqft houses, he said.

“Apart from forming a committee under NTC, which includes MHADA and MMRDA, we are also discussing conversion of buildings from non-cess to cess to ensure that MHADA can carry out redevelopment,” said Goyal at a press conference in Mumbai.

The nine mill lands and 11 chawls that are to be redeveloped are — Mumbai Textile Mill which has three chawls at Kawali Compound and Marwadi Chawka in Lower Parel and Parkarwadi in Mahim. The rest include Shree Madhusudan Mills at Lower Parel, Digvijay Textile Mills at Kalachawki, Jam Mfg. Mills at Lalbaug, India United Mill No. 1 at Parel, Shree Sitaram Mills at Chinchpokali, India United Mill No. 3 at Kalachawki, Tata Mill at Parel and Kohinoor Mill at Naigaum.

Of these 11 chawls, six are declared cess buildings while five are non-cess. Since MHADA can redevelop only the cess buildings, so NTC has requested the state government to convert these five non-cess buildings to cess buildings.

NTC has a total of 18 mill lands in Mumbai. Of these, land of nine mills with 11 chawls has about 2,062 occupants. Among these, 1,890 are residential and 172 are commercial. Houses in these 11 chawls measure about 100–150 sqft, which is likely to increase to 405 sqft in a redeveloped building, Goyal said. However, there will be no change in the area which is to be given to commercial occupants.

The minister said that Cushman & Wakefield has been appointed as a consultant for the project and reports are expected soon.

Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar claimed that he was working to redevelop these chawls by communicating with the Centre. “BMC has already declared these chawls as dangerous. But since they were built on NTC land, there was no policy for redevelopment. We have now solved the issue with the Centre’s help,” said Shelar.

In a meeting held earlier by Goyal, the sale of NTC’s TDR was also discussed. NTC had transferred 11.96 acres of Indu Mill No 6 (dye works) to Maharashtra government on March 25, 2017 for the construction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial. In lieu of the said transfer, the state government issued the development right certificate (DRC) in form of transferable development rights (TDR) valued at Rs 1,413.48 crore. The money received by NTC through sale of TDR beyond the said land valuation shall be given to Maharashtra government for construction of memorial, and if the money is not received in full, the difference shall be paid in terms of money to NTC by the state.