Pipeline repair: No water supply to Andheri, other areas for two days

WATER SUPPLY in the entire Andheri east and west will be affected for 24 hours between November 29 and 30, civic officials said.

Apart from Andheri, water supply will also be affected in other parts of western suburbs, including Bandra, Jogeshwari and Goregaon and Dadar, Mahim and Matunga areas in Central Mumbai.

The officials said that the water cut will be imposed since the BMC will be taking up repair works in the pipeline that supplies water from the Powai reservoir.

“The work of repairing a leakage in the Powai High-Level Reservoir will be taken. Also, with this, another inlet of the Veravalli reservoir will be realigned. The work will start at 8.30 am on November 29 and will finish at 8.30 am the next day. During this period, there will be no water supply and citizens are requested to use water cautiously,” said BMC officials.