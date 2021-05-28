Local MLA Raju Patil also demanded a probe into the incident.

A water main belonging to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation burst on the Kalyan Shil road near Katai on Friday flooding the entire area.

As a result, water supply to certain areas of Kalyan-Dombivali was stopped.

Advocate Seema Pagey, a resident of Lodha Palava said, “Our society has told us to use water very carefully as there is a pipe burst. The entire road was water logged.”

Mumbai: Pipe burst floods Kalyan Shil road, MLA demands probe Water also entered some vehicles and they stopped working, leading to traffic jams. pic.twitter.com/meEEhyCS7h — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 28, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Water also entered some vehicles and they stopped working leading to jams.

Local MLA Raju Patil also demanded a probe into the incident. Officers said the pipe would be repaired only at night as the force was too high.