Friday, May 28, 2021
Mumbai: Pipe burst floods Kalyan Shil road, MLA demands probe

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: May 28, 2021 11:59:31 pm
A water main belonging to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation burst on the Kalyan Shil road near Katai on Friday flooding the entire area.

As a result, water supply to certain areas of Kalyan-Dombivali was stopped.

Advocate Seema Pagey, a resident of Lodha Palava said, “Our society has told us to use water very carefully as there is a pipe burst. The entire road was water logged.”

Water also entered some vehicles and they stopped working leading to jams.

Local MLA Raju Patil also demanded a probe into the incident. Officers said the pipe would be repaired only at night as the force was too high.

