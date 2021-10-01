Pioneer in laparoscopic surgery, gynaecologist passes away at 93

Dr Mahendra N Parikh, a veteran gynaecologist and founder-president of Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), established in 1991, passed away at his residence in Mumbai Thursday due to old age. He was 93.

He had founded and served as the chairman of the Indian College of Obstetrics & Gynaecology. He was a pioneer in laparoscopic surgery and had trained many surgeons in keyhole surgery.

Dr Parikh got associated with KEM hospital in Mumbai in 1945 and was a professor and researcher there till his retirement. As per his will, Dr Parikh had donated his body to KEM hospital for medical research.

“Until the age of 85, he operated with a steady hand and was driving his own car after his driver retired. He then had a brain stroke. After that for 10 years, he could not operate anymore but was doing well. But two weeks ago, he had a second stroke. He recovered from it as well and returned home. He passed away peacefully this morning without pain or struggle,” said his son Rajesh Parikh.

Dr Narendra Malhotra, former president of ISAR, said, “I have known him since my childhood. He was a walking encyclopaedia of gynaecology and obstetrics. He was a great innovator of instruments used in operations and a very bold gynaecologist surgeon. He taught us the tricks of laparoscopic surgery.”

Dr Parikh was born on December 16, 1927 in Pethapur – a small town near Gandhinagar in Gujarat. However, he spent most of his childhood at Sangli in Maharashtra.

While he was the first in his family to study medicine, over 35 of his relatives followed in his footsteps covering diverse specialisations across three continents.