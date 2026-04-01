How a pink line on an Android phone led to a Mumbai judge losing Rs 93,000 in cyber fraud

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Within a month of a Bombay High Court judge losing more than Rs 6 lakh to a credit card scam, another Mumbai judge has fallen prey to cyber fraud and lodged a First Information Report (FIR), saying he was duped of Rs 93,000.
According to a complaint by a small causes court judge, on the afternoon of March 30, while he was in the court premises, he observed a pink line on his Android phone, after which he searched online for the customer care service number of the mobile manufacturer, which was busy.
A few hours later, he reportedly got a call from another number from a person posing as a representative of the mobile company, and the judge conveyed his grievances about the mobile display. The person told the judge to register an online complaint and sent an APK file to his WhatsApp number.
The judge clicked on the said file, after which a customer support application was downloaded. The person then told the complainant to send Rs 10 twice through the Google Pay (GPay) app to register the complaint, which the judge reportedly followed. Thereafter, he received a ‘request in progress’ message, and after he reached home, when he checked his GPay account, he found that Rs 90,000 and Rs 3,000 were deducted from the bank account registered with the mobile payment service in which his mother is a joint holder.
As per the complainant, the funds were traced to a PhonePe account in the name of one Pappu Sachin Yadav. After that, the judge called the cybercrime helpline and was asked to file a complaint with the Mumbai police.
The FIR was registered on Tuesday against an unknown person under offences punishable under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer devices) of the Information Technology Act.
Earlier this month, a Bombay High Court judge had lodged a police complaint over losing Rs 6.02 lakh in a credit card scam.
In December 2023, a retired chief justice of the Bombay High Court had lodged an FIR with the cyber cell of the Mumbai police after he lost nearly Rs 50,000 to cyber fraud.
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