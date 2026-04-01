How a pink line on an Android phone led to a Mumbai judge losing Rs 93,000 in cyber fraud

As per the complainant, the funds were traced to a PhonePe account in the name of one Pappu Sachin Yadav. After that, the judge called the cybercrime helpline and was asked to file a complaint with the Mumbai police. (Representational Image)

Within a month of a Bombay High Court judge losing more than Rs 6 lakh to a credit card scam, another Mumbai judge has fallen prey to cyber fraud and lodged a First Information Report (FIR), saying he was duped of Rs 93,000.

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According to a complaint by a small causes court judge, on the afternoon of March 30, while he was in the court premises, he observed a pink line on his Android phone, after which he searched online for the customer care service number of the mobile manufacturer, which was busy.

A few hours later, he reportedly got a call from another number from a person posing as a representative of the mobile company, and the judge conveyed his grievances about the mobile display. The person told the judge to register an online complaint and sent an APK file to his WhatsApp number.