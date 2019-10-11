Pimpri-Chinchwad cop held for ‘raping’ Russian woman

The Mumbai Police on Thursday night registered a rape case against a police inspector attached to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly raping a Russian national. The complainant has also alleged that the officer was involved in two murders.

Police said they have registered a rape case and will investigate the murder allegations.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok said, “Based on the woman’s statement, an FIR is being registered against the officer, Anil Jadhav…”

The woman had come to India to join the film industry, her lawyer said. Her passport was about to expire when someone asked her to contact the officer.