Pimpri-Chinchwad cop accused of raping Russian national was arrested in graft, drug cases earlier

POLICE INSPECTOR Anil Jadhav, who has been accused of rape by a 36-year-old Russian national, was in 2011 arrested and subsequently suspended by the state Home Minister after Raigad police had found him at a rave party, where drugs were allegedly being used.

Advertising

Two weeks back, he was arrested by the Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as bribe from an accused in a cheating case lodged at Chakan police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.

While Jadhav, who is attached to Pimpri-Chindhwad police, is yet to be arrested in the alleged rape case, police say they are gathering evidence before seeking his custody. “The woman has made several allegations in her complaint and we are trying to gather evidence before we can seek his custodial interrogation,” an officer from Chembur police station said. The woman has alleged that the Jadhav was also involved in two murders, however, police are yet to register a murder case.

On Thursday night, Mumbai police registered a rape case against Jadhav on the basis of the complaint submitted by the Russian national. As per the woman’s lawyer, she had come to India to join the film industry. As her passport was about to expire, someone had advised her to contact the police officer, who was earlier attached to Mumbai Police.

The complainant said the officer took her passport and documents and allegedly raped her on several occasions. The woman said Jadhav forced her to undergo abortion twice and that she had a five-year-old son with him.