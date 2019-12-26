Pilot run: Metro One removes seats to increase passenger capacity

Metro One connects Ghatkopar with Versova, and records nearly 3.80 lakh commuters daily. (Twitter) Metro One connects Ghatkopar with Versova, and records nearly 3.80 lakh commuters daily. (Twitter)

To increase passenger capacity, Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) has removed 16 seats from trains operating on Metro Line One.

MMOPL operates Metro Line One connecting Ghatkopar and Versova. “This will create additional space in that coach accommodating 32 commuters instead of 16,” said a Metro One official.

The step has been taken as a pilot run for two-three weeks during which commuters’ feedback will be taken. A commuter, however, posted on Twitter that what will happen to pregnant women and senior citizens. Metro One officials said seats reserved for senior citizens, pregnant women and anyone in need has remained unchanged.

A MMOPL spokesperson said, “This experiment is being carried out on the basis of suggestions received from commuters. We continuously work towards enhancing commuter convenience and this experiment is one among them. As per the initial feedback, commuters have given a positive response to it.”

MMOPL runs the Metro One service with 16 four-coach trains. Metro One is the only operational Metro line in Mumbai connecting the eastern and western parts of the suburbs. It has a daily ridership of about 3.80 lakh commuters.

Earlier, a similar experiment was carried out in the local trains on Central Railway (CR) line, which failed. CR had removed about 10 seats from seven rakes.

