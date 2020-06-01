PIL seeks responsibility for corporators, HC asks BMC to respond

The plea also stated that the BMC is not accepting reports from private testing laboratories. The plea also stated that the BMC is not accepting reports from private testing laboratories.

Taking note of suggestions made by a petitioner in a PIL seeking to make corporators responsible for facilitating the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the city’s municipal wards, providing essential services and publicising the list of Covid and non-Covid hospitals to ease the burden on the civic administration, the Bombay High Court has asked the BMC to respond to the suggestions at the next hearing on Tuesday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated on Friday heard through videoconference a plea filed by Kurla resident Sarika Singh, who claimed that private hospitals are not admitting Covid-19 patients and charging exorbitant fees from patients by taking advantage of the lockdown. The plea also stated that the BMC is not accepting reports from private testing laboratories.

The petitioner, through lawyer Varsha Jagdale, submitted suggestions that more duties should be assigned to the corporators of each of the 24 wards in the city in the fight against Covid-19. “Since corporators have not been assigned any specific responsibility for his or her ward, the ward officer is single-handedly entrusted with the job to contain the outbreak. The involvement of the corporators would not only aid the ward officer but also ensure that problems faced by Covid and non-Covid patients are addressed expeditiously,” Jagdale argued.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.