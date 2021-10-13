Mumbai: PIL seeks removal of PM’s name, Tricolour from PM-CARES fund

THANE District Congress president recently moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court seeking directions for removal of the name ‘Prime Minister’, the ‘National Flag’ and the ‘Emblem’ from the name of the Trust called “PMs Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund” and in its webportal.

The plea said that the PM-CARES is a public charitable trust, a non-governmental entity, which is functioning privately and the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India. Therefore, the use of the name and picture of the Prime Minister, flag and emblem violate the laws and rules governing the said symbols.

A division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice S G Dige on Tuesday was hearing a PIL filed by Vikrant Chavan, Thane district Congress president and councillor of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) filed through advocate Sagar Joshi on October 5.

The bench posted further hearing to October 25 after Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh sought time to take instructions and respond to the plea.