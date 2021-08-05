PIL seeks Maharashtra government reply on 2019 ‘study tour’ to Israel

The PIL alleged that the visit took place just after the state assembly elections and a delegation of few “chosen” senior officials of DGIPR was sent to Israel to study “advance web media,” by breaching mandatory conditions and without requisite approvals. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Thursday issued notices to the state government, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) and five of its officials seeking replies within four weeks after a PIL asking for judicial inquiry into a ‘study tour’ was filed. The PIL said the five officials were sent to Israel in November 2019 to acquire spying software like Pegasus.

The PIL alleged that the visit took place just after the state assembly elections and a delegation of few “chosen” senior officials of DGIPR was sent to Israel to study “advance web media,” by breaching mandatory conditions and without requisite approvals.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing the PIL by RTI and social activists Laxman Narsayya Bura and Digambar Gentyal filed through advocate Tejesh Dande seeking action against five officials of DGIPR, the delegates who went to Israel study tour conducted between November 15 and November 25 in 2019, when the formation of the state government after the assembly election was in full swing. The study tour was undertaken by the officials after an invitation letter dated September 5, 2019 from the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai.

The petitioners sought that action should be taken against the respondents, claiming the proposal for study tour was sanctioned in contravention of mandatory procedures laid down in Government Resolution (GR) of December, 2014, thereby “misusing public funds and imposing unnecessary burden on the public exchequer”.

The plea said the GR had laid down a procedure to be followed by the general administrative department for seeking approvals and sanctions from various authorities and the central government for the purpose of foreign tours of the officials.

The PIL also said that as per GR, the activities which can be studied through alternative work mode or through videoconferencing may be avoided and may not be sanctioned as it unnecessarily burdens the government treasury.

As per the plea, the documents provided by the state government in the RTI reply revealed that the topics suggested by the officials included “new trends in government PR, new ways of utilising web media, usage of digital marketing tools, utilising media in the times of emergencies and eventualities, preparation of holistic and comprehensive media plan for dissemination of government messages” among others.

“The expenditure for the visit was nearly Rs 14 lakh and being a foreign tour, it was mandatory to obtain approvals from the Centre as well the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the same were not obtained,” the plea said.

The PIL stated, “The study tour does not make out any prominent feature or reveal any substantial and specific importance so as to go to Israel and aspects mentioned in the proposal are general in nature…It appears that under the garb of media management training and other allied activities, the government was sending its officials to bring other modalities in the country for misusing them during election process, including electronic voting machine hacking software etc.”

“It is pertinent to note that after the visit of Israel and the Vidhan Sabha Elections, 2019, various news articles have surfaced in connection with the purpose of (the) said Israel tour. More importantly, it appears that there is a nexus between the phone tapping case and the visit to Israel tour,” the petitioners added.

The PIL further said that Israel has expertise in agricultural technologies, while the study tour was for enhancement of usage in web media and the same created reasonable suspicion.

The petitioners prayed the court to check the call records pertaining to the visit and ask the respondents to inform the High Court as to what special knowledge the officials have acquired and how it will benefit the country. The PIL further sought judicial inquiry into the entire proposal of the Israel tour and its process to sanction.