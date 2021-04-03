PIL seeks door to door vaccination for senior citizens, specially abled persons

The PIL also sought direction to the Centre to set up a policy on an urgent basis to provide door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination facilities for senior citizens of an advanced age(File)

Two Mumbai-based lawyers have filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to the Centre, state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination facility for senior citizens aged over 75 years, and for those who are physically challenged, bed-ridden or specially-abled, and facing difficulties in visiting vaccination centres. The plea stated they would need the jab at the earliest.



The PIL, filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, on Thursday said the authorities could fix charges around Rs 500 for the special service. It referred to the BMC’s letter to the state government seeking permission to take its vaccination drive door-to-door across the city to increase the number of beneficiaries. BMC’s plea, however, was declined due to lack of policy. The PIL also sought direction to the Centre to set up a policy on an urgent basis to provide door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination facilities for senior citizens of an advanced age and specially-abled citizens.