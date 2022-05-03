PIL seeking ban on pictures of gods in newspapers dismissed

THE BOMBAY High Court Monday dismissed a PIL seeking to prohibit newspapers from publishing pictures of gods and goddesses as the pages are later found in dustbins and roadsides. The court said it is within the domain of the legislature and the executive to decide on such issues and there was no need to interfere in PIL through a judicial order, and dismissed the plea.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice V G Bisht passed the order on a PIL filed by lawyer Firoz Babulal Sayyed in 2021. In the PIL, Sayyed said that for many years, he had been seeing photos of gods in newspapers, especially during the festive season.

Sayyed argued that those newspapers are later used for other purposes and one can see them on road side or in dustbin etc. Moreover, he said, since the pandemic began, showing photos of gods in newspapers would encourage the public to celebrate festivals in crowds and invite Covid-19 cases, therefore the practice be stopped. The PIL sought directions to make a policy against such a practice and direct the authorities to make a rule or provision to ban publication of photographs of idols in newspapers.