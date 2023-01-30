PIL seeks public signboards in Marathi or Devanagari, Bombay HC directs to deposit Rs 1 lakh as ‘precondition’ to hear plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed a PIL petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh as a precondition for hearing a plea seeking signboards and banners in public places, including airports, to have prominent Marathi or Devanagari text on a par with the English language.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a plea by the Gujarati Vichar Manch (GVM), a trust which had sought implementation of two circulars issued by the Union Home Ministry’s Department of Official Languages, directing the use of Hindi and the regional language on par with English language on signboards and indicators at public places.

The GVM claimed that the respondent authorities had failed to implement the circulars despite repeated representations and requests by it. The PIL said English was important given its current global status, but the prominent recognition of regional languages was also important.

“The petitioner merely seeks recognition towards the official and regional language of the state of Maharashtra as language is a highly emotional issue for the citizens of any nation. It has a great unifying force and is a powerful instrument for national integration” the PIL claimed.

The GVM said that the prominent display of English language on signboards and all other boards at airports in Mumbai is “nothing but a mere act to foist the language on the indigenous people.”

Having regional language on a par with the English language would lead to greater convenience to the indigenous people of Maharashtra and Indian residents who are not well acquainted with the English language, the plea said.

It referred to the February 2022 order of a coordinate bench of the Bombay High Court, led by Justice Gautam S Patel, which had rejected a writ petition filed by the Federation of Retail Traders (FRT) Welfare Association challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision which made it mandatory for all shops and establishments in the state to display signboards in Marathi, written in the Devanagari script.

The high court had upheld the state’s decision, terming it a “reasonable requirement” and observed that it “does not prohibit use of any other language”.

It had observed, “A public purpose is sought to be achieved by the said rule. There is a broader public purpose and rationale. Marathi may be the official language of the state government, but it is an undeniably common language and mother tongue of the state…”

The high court said it will hear GVM’s plea subject to it paying a deposit of Rs 1 lakh to prove the bona fide of the petitioner.