PIL on bandh: Will restraining political parties work, asks Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday wondered if restraining political parties from organising bandhs would have any effect and if the same could be implemented. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by four senior citizens, including retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, that challenged the October 11 bandh in Maharashtra called by the three ruling parties which are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, the court asked the Maharashtra government and other respondents to file their responses by January 31.

The PIL said the bandh, called by NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena to express their solidarity with the farmers’ protest over the now repealed agricultural laws and against the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, caused a loss of nearly Rs 3,000 crore to the public exchequer.

It asked the court to declare the bandh as “unconstitutional, arbitrary and illegal”, that the political parties behind it be “suitably penalised”, and the amount/compensation be disbursed to the needy. The PIL further said that the parties had “blatantly violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens” and the shutdown caused huge, intangible loss to the citizens.

The bench asked if the petitioners felt that if it ordered that no bandh be allowed henceforth, the court orders would be implemented by political parties.

“It requires a change of mindset. We wonder whether any directions to political parties will have any effect on them,” the bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik said. The court posted further hearing to February 14.