PIL in High Court seeks closure of bio-medical waste plant in Govandi

A PUBLIC interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court on Friday by the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, seeking permanent closure of the incinerators of the bio-medical waste treatment plant of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Govandi/Deonar, citing the public health crisis caused by toxic emissions released by the incinerators.

The PIL also referred to the closure notice issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for the plant’s failure to comply with the relevant rules.

The plea also seeks payment of environmental compensation or penalty against the private contractor and also shifting of at least half of the biomedical waste received by Govandi plant to some other plant located in Navi Mumbai, Thane or Kalyan-Dombivli, and also to permanently close Govandi plant and shift the same in a time-bound manner.

The PIL filed by the association – which has local residents as its members — through advocate Zaman Ali stated that the residents were adversely affected due to health issues arising out of emissions from the plant run by one SMS Envoclean Private Limited. According to the plea, it was “absolutely necessary” that the plant be permanently closed and shifted to a location that is at least 500 metres away from any residential society, as prescribed under the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The plea said that the operation of the plant commenced in 2009 without any Environment Clearance and without following the due process under Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006 and thereby, no public consultation of any kind was undertaken in 2009. It added that the facility is located in close proximity to highly populated areas where lakhs of people reside and almost the entire M (East) ward of BMC is affected with toxic emissions.

The plea further referred to a study titled ‘Pollution and Tuberculosis: Outdoor sources’ published in the Journal of PLOS Medicine in 2007, which stated that combustion-source air pollution affects resistance to tuberculosis infection via effects on airway resistance, epithelial permeability, and macrophage function, therefore, more persons are likely to infected by multi-drug resistant tuberculosis.

The petitioner said that an RTI reply it availed – on medical records of people infected with TB, respiratory diseases and lung cancer in the M (East) Ward — revealed a concerning trend that showed at least 4500-5000 persons in the said ward are diagnosed with TB every year and the number of deaths due to the same were 1,877 from 2013 till May 2022.

Advertisement

The PIL also referred to a Delhi High Court judgment of January, 2013, which held that medical waste incinerators are the leading source of dioxins and mercury in the environment and there is a link between incinerator emissions and adverse health impact.