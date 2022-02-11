PIL in HC challenges cabinet nod to sale of wine in supermarkets, stores in state

A SOCIAL activist from Ahmednagar moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court earlier this week challenging the January 27 decision of the Maharashtra cabinet to permit the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores.

Sandip Kusalkar, who runs an NGO called Yuvaan for youth empowerment and for underprivileged children, filed the PIL through advocate Filji Fredrick, claiming the state’s decision was directly contrary to the Government Resolution (GR) of August 17, 2011, which was aimed for de-addiction policy to curb proliferation of addiction in the youth.

The petitioner said the present decision permits the sale of wine in supermarkets or at walk-in-stores to “popularise and familiarise alcohol and alcohol consumption in masses of the state. This very objective of the cabinet decision is defeating the aim and object of de-glamourising alcohol consumption and negating status acquired for alcohol consumption under the de-addiction policy mentioned in 2011 GR.”

The PIL sought to declare the cabinet decision as “illegal” and “unconstitutional”, and pleaded that the same be quashed and set aside. Pending hearing of the PIL, the petitioner sought stay on operation of the cabinet decision. The High Court will hear the plea in due course.