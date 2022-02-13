PIL in Bombay HC against BMC’s notification on delimitation

MEMBERS OF BJP and MNS have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, challenging notification issued by BMC Commissioner for delimitation or changing of boundaries of 236 electoral wards for the coming civic elections. The last date for submission of objections to delimitation is February 14.

The petitioners have claimed that despite the State Election Commission (SEC) not delegating powers to BMC commissioner to come up with such a notification, he did so and the same was arbitrary.

In their PIL filed on Thursday through V Shukla and Associates, Nitesh Rajhans Singh of BJP and Sagar Kantilal Devre of MNS have challenged the “legality and propriety” of the notification published in the official gazette on February 1 and sought that it be quashed and set aside.

The BMC published the notification along with the maps of wards, seeking public suggestions and objections till February 14. The number of electoral wards in Mumbai has increased from 227 to 236 and ward boundaries have also been changed. Out of the nine new wards, three wards each increased in the island city, western suburb and eastern suburb.

The petitioners said that the SEC had, in 2005, directed not to make any change in area and boundaries within six months before the expiration of the tenure of local self government (municipality). It added on December 29, 2021, the SEC had issued an order to hold an election in fearless, free and transparent ambience. However, the impugned notification does not refer to the December 29 order and the same is arbitrary, the plea said. The HC will hear the PIL in due course.

Earlier, on January 17, the Bombay HC dismissed a plea by two BJP corporators, Abhijit Samant and Rajeshree Shirwadkar, challenging the Maharashtra government’s November 30 ordinance notifying the increase of nine seats in the BMC, from 227 to 236 wards.