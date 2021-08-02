PIL In Bombay High Court: ‘Declare mediapersons as frontline workers, allow travel in suburban trains’

The plea further said that during the pandemic, gathering of news and making it reach the common man has become even more important and necessary.

A PUBLIC Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Bombay High Court sought to declare journalists and other staff of the media industry as essential or frontline workers and allow them to travel in local trains. The PIL filed by Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh said that while as many as 12 states have declared journalists and media personnel as frontline workers, Maharashtra has not done so.

The plea further said that during the pandemic, gathering of news and making it reach the common man has become even more important and necessary. It added that the media has played a key role in giving accurate information on the policies related to the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination, functioning centres.

The PIL claimed that despite making representation before the Chief Minister on May 21, no decision was taken to declare journalists as frontline workers and sought the court’s intervention. It said that most journalists and other officials of the press come from modest households and trains are the most affordable mode of transport in Mumbai. Currently, travel on the Mumbai suburban trains is restricted to those involved with essential services.