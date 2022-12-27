PIL in Bombay HC seeks to defer JEE Mains exam scheduled in January, relaxation of 75% eligibility score

A child rights activist on Monday filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking the rescheduling of JEE Mains 2023 Exam scheduled in January to a convenient date in April 2023, stating that the January exams to be held between January 24 to 31 are clashing with pre-board and practical examinations. The plea said that the notification for the JEE Mains exam was issued on short notice and the same would cause difficulties to students.

The plea also sought relaxation of the criterion of scoring 75% marks in Class XII (Higher Secondary Examination) exams to be eligible to appear for JEE Mains, reasoning that many of the students who passed Class XII in the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-2022 are going to apply for the present JEE Mains, and they were assessed in their board exams based on their performance of previous exams as their board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the marks scored by them are not a true reflection of their actual ability, the plea added.

The plea also said that introduction of a 75% score as the eligibility criterion was a sudden change for the students, including those who are to appear for their Class XII board exams in the next few months, and they should have been given sufficient time to prepare.

A PIL filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai challenged the notification issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 15, which declared the schedule of JEE Mains will be conducted between January 24 to 31, 2023.

The plea said that this announcement was done on short notice and it clashed with Class XII pre-board examinations, viva-voce of CBSE, ICSE and several other state board examinations.

“Most of the state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore, the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial to them because they won’t appear for the exam,” Sahai stated.

The petitioner claimed that usually the JEE Mains are declared three-four months prior to the schedule and enough time is given to students to prepare for the same, however, the same was not the case with the recently announced exam schedule.

The petitioner sought deferment of the exam to April 2023 or any other convenient date after discussions and consultations with respective educational boards.

Sahai also sought relaxation of the eligibility criterion to appear for JEE Mains which is a score of at least 75% marks in Class XII exams and said that the same can be lowered to a minimum passing score. The PIL said that while the 75% marks eligibility criterion for general category students was not applicable till last year, due to the sudden change, lakhs of students may get affected and some of them might not be able to take exams.

“JEE Mains of the last two years were severely affected by Covid-19 pandemic and due to which many deserving students could not appear in online exams conducted then and thus resulting in injustice to the lakhs of students who did not have proper connectivity. The students should be given proper time for preparation at least this year,” the plea claimed.

“The eligibility of 75% in Higher Secondary Class Board Examinations will hit lakhs of students who can score very high in the Mains examination but may not have 75% minimum marks in their board examinations,” the PIL said.

The high court is likely to hear the plea on January 2, 2023.