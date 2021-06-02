PIL in Bombay HC seeks relief for kids orphaned by Covid

A division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta will hear the PILs on June 2.

A social worker from Pune recently moved a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking protection and various reliefs for more than 1,450 children across the state who have been orphaned due to Covid-19.

The PIL, filed by Gayatri Patwardhan through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, said “government authorities give mere assurances of relief but do not fulfil the same later”.

The plea demanded that a grant of Rs 5,000 per month should be made under the Child Care Scheme and Foster Care Policy to these children till they are 18 years of age, instead of the current provision of Rs 1,100 per month.

Another PIL has been filed by Swagat Mahadev Thorat, an editor of Braille Magazine called ‘Sparshadnyan’ along with Ajit Kulkarni, founder of NGO Anamprem, raising concerns over lack of easy access to healthcare to visually impaired people infected by Covid.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta will hear the PILs on June 2.