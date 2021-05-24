PIL in Bombay HC seeks civil defence centres in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

The court is likely to hear the PIL on Thursday. (File Photo)

A 65-year-old man from Ratnagiri has moved a PIL in the Bombay HC seeking setting up of “civil defence centres” in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The plea said the centres would provide assistance and protection against any “hostile attack” or natural calamities such as cyclones, earthquake, flooding and fire.

The PIL filed by Sharad Raul, a retired revenue department official, through advocate Rakesh Bhatkar said that six districts, including Sindhdurg and Ratnagiri, were declared “multi hazardous areas” in 2011 and directions were issued to set up civil defence centres in six coastal districts in the state.

While the centres had been set up in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Thane, they were not yet done in Ratnagiri in Sindhudurg, the petitioner said, adding that his representation submitted in April 2018 has got no response from authorities, therefore the plea in the HC.

The court is likely to hear the PIL on Thursday.