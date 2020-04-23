PIL in Bombay HC seeks adequate facilities for non-Covid patients

The plea sought directions from the court to take necessary action against hospitals and medical institutions that refuse treatment to non COVID-19 patients. (Representational Image) The plea sought directions from the court to take necessary action against hospitals and medical institutions that refuse treatment to non COVID-19 patients. (Representational Image)

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking directions to hospitals and state to provide adequate facilities for treatment for persons suffering from ailments other than COVID-19 during nationwide lockdown.

The plea sought directions from the court to take necessary action against hospitals and medical institutions that refuse treatment to non COVID-19 patients. Moreover, it sought from the state to ensure adequate ambulance facilities to ferry patients from COVID-19 as well as non-COVID patients and if required state run or private buses to be converted into ambulance.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Mutahhar Khan referred to news reports and stated that several hospitals in Mumbai Metropolitan region have been denying admission to patients suffering from other ailments claiming that their facilities were singularly dedicated for combating COVID-19 pandemic. Such instances have resulted in fatalities of patients who had approached the emergency or casualty departments of the hospitals, the plea said.

The plea also sought from the state government and municipal bodies to widely publicise in every area the details of hospitals that are operational for treatment of illnesses other than COVID-19.

Advocate Khan said that after he came across media reports about hospitals denying admissions, he verified it independently and found hospitals refusing to admit non- COVID patients. He further claimed that ambulance services have become scarce and therefore needy persons are deprived of timely treatment.

Moreover, the PIL said that due to increasing numbers of doctors and medical staff having tested positive for COVID-19, several hospitals and medical facilities in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai suspended their regular functioning.

It was submitted that out-patient departments in most of hospitals have been closed, while elective procedures in in-patient departments in hospitals have been deferred as per government advisories.

Khan’s PIL has prayed for directions to the state and health authorities to provide facilities to persons suffering from non- COVID ailments and announce list of such hospitals for benefit of people. The Court is likely to hear the PIL next week.

