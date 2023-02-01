PIL in Bombay HC against Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kiren Rijiju for remarks against judiciary, SC Collegium

A lawyers’ organisation recently approached the Bombay High Court with a PIL seeking action against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju related to their public comments “showing lack of faith in the Constitution by attacking institutions, including the Supreme Court”.

The PIL filed by Bombay Lawyers Association through its chairman Ahmed Abidi claimed that the conduct of the two executive officials has “lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public”.

Rijiju has repeatedly questioned the Collegium system even as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised the “basic structure” doctrine on the powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature and called the striking down of the NJAC Act a “severe compromise” of Parliamentary sovereignty.

The plea said the “frontal attack is launched on the judiciary in the most insulting and derogatory language without using any recourse available under the Constitution”.

The plea stated, “The Vice President and the Law Minister are attacking the collegium system as well as the doctrine of basic structure openly in a public platform. This kind of unbecoming behaviour by respondents who are holding constitutional posts is lowering the majesty of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the public at large.”

The plea filed through advocate Eknath Dhokale said Dhankhar and Rijiju “attacked the Constitution with complete impunity”.

It claimed that the two officers have disqualified themselves for holding any constitutional positions by expressing lack of faith in the Constitution.

The PIL sought direction to restrain Dhankhar and Rijiju from discharging their duties as VP and Union Minister, respectively. Pending hearing and final disposal of the plea, the direction is sought to restrain Dhankhar and Rijiju “from making derogatory, insulting and objectionable utterances showing their lack of faith in the Constitution of India and the Judiciary established by law”.

Dhankhar, last month, had cited the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati case in which it ruled that Parliament had the authority to amend the Constitution but not its basic structure. Dhankhar had said it will be difficult to answer the question “are we a democratic nation”.

In December 2022, presiding over Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, Dhankhar had called the striking down of the NJAC Act by the Supreme Court a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”. He had also said that Parliament, being the custodian of the “ordainment of the people”, was duty-bound to “address the issue” and expressed confidence that “it will do so”.

In November, last year, stating that the Collegium system of appointing judges is “opaque” and “not accountable”, Rijiju had said he has to work with the present system until the government comes up with an alternative mechanism. The High Court will hear the PIL in due course.