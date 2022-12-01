scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

‘How is this a PIL?’: HC on plea for Maharashtra governor’s impeachment over Shivaji, Phule remarks

Claiming that ‘all of Maharashtra is burning’ over Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s 'derogatory' remarks, a social activist says the governor cannot be immune from prosecution under IPC sections 153 and 153A.

bhagat singh koshiyari, bhagat singh koshiyari chhatrapati shivaji maharaj, bhagat singh koshiyari shivaji comment, bhagat singh koshiyari removal, BJP on bhagat singh koshiyari, indian express newsMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned a social activist how he could, through a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, seek impeachment of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks on Savitribai Phule and Chhatrapati Shivaji. The court also said it could not restrain the governor from speaking about historical figures.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing a petition filed by Deepak Dilip Jagdev, who said that Koshyari had made “derogatory” remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, because of which “all of Maharashtra is burning as political leaders and organisations are holding protests”. He thus sought impeachment proceedings to be initiated to remove Koshyari as governor.

“How is this a public interest litigation? And can we restrain the governor?” Chief Justice Datta asked.

Jagdev, through advocate Nitin Satpute, said the petitioner was aggrieved by the “mocking” and “insulting” remarks made against the “most loved names in Maharashtra” and claimed that Koshyari was taking undue advantage of the right to freedom of speech provided under the Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution, “which is not absolute”, and spreading hatred in the society.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Jagdev claimed that the governor could not be immune from prosecution under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, etc), and wanted Koshyari be booked on the charges.

Jagdev requested the court to constitute a bench of five judges to decide whether action could be taken against Koshyari, and sought a declaration that the governor will not be protected in his personal capacity from offences under the IPC.

More from Mumbai

The bench said it would peruse the petition and decide on hearing it.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:01:19 pm
Next Story

Flexpad review: Is this foldable treadmill worth buying?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close