PIL before HC seeks reservation under EWS for Maratha community

Sanjay Lakhe-Patil, a Congress leader and activist filed the PIL. (File)

A Congress leader moved a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court last week, seeking directions to include members of the Maratha community under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation, as the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of benefits under Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC).

Sanjay Lakhe-Patil, a Congress leader and activist, in his PIL filed on December 4, through advocate Satish B Talekar contended that as the case before the apex court may take time to be decided and there is no likelihood of urgent relief, the Maratha community should get benefits in education under the EWS quota.

While the PIL was listed to come up for hearing before a division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on Friday, it could not be heard due to paucity of time and the same will be taken up in due course.

