Decide physical pleas for ex-gratia by Covid victim’s families in same manner as online pleas at earliest: Bombay HC to state

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government, as an interim measure, to treat applications for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia compensation by relatives or dependents of Covid-19 victims — which were not filed online but by post or in physical mode — in the same manner and decide about them at the earliest.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice V G Bisht was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Prameya Welfare Foundation, seeking granting of compensation for all eligible applicants even if their claims were filed physically or by post for compensation much before the Maharashtra government opened a web portal for the same. The petitioner informed the bench that as per the Supreme Court’s decision, the National Disaster Management Authority had formulated guidelines by which dependents of Covid-19 victims would receive Rs 50,000 ex-gratia compensation from state governments, through the State Disaster Response Fund.

The NGO had distributed the forms in several chawls and slum areas, after which at least 56 poor families had filed claim applications before the city Collector’s office, much before the Maharashtra government had initiated “with delay” an online portal for claims and payments in December last year.

The HC had said the “state government must reach them as getting compensation is their right” and the authorities “cannot deprive eligible applicants of the same” on technical grounds.

Government Pleader Purnima H Kantharia said the procedure to grant ex-gratia has already commenced with those who had filed physical forms, and some of them have been contacted by authorities and were being assisted about online procedure.

The bench directed respondents central government, state and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file affidavits in reply to the plea by February 8 and noted in the order, “As and by way of an interim measure, we direct that applications for assistance which have not been filed online may also be processed by the State Government in the same manner as online applications are being processed for extending assistance to the next of kin of victims of SARSCoV-2 and earnest endeavour ought to be made to ensure that the requisite assistance reaches the applicants as early as possible, however, on compliance with all other formalities by them. No application, filed physically, may be kept aside on the ground that it has not been filed online.”

“If he or she (applicant) is in position to make an online application, he or she may do so, but if not, then do not keep on insisting for the same. If you want any information about applicants, you can ask the petitioner’s lawyers for the same. Ensure that unfortunate people get compensation and you work in coordination,” the bench orally told the state’s lawyer and posted the matter for further hearing to February 14.