Photoshoot row: Mumbai Police team visits residence of actor Ranveer Singh to issue summons

A team from Mumbai Police Friday went to actor Ranveer Singh’s residence to issue him summons to appear before the police in connection with an FIR registered against him at Chembur police station for posting his nude photographs on his Instagram account.

The actor was not at his residence and the police were told that he would be back on August 16 when the police team will once again visit his residence to serve the summons.

The Mumbai Police had on July 26 registered an FIR against the actor for allegedly posting photographs from his nude photoshoot for the Paper Magazine on his Instagram account. The action came after the president of a city-based NGO lodged a complaint with the police.

A senior officer said, “We will be recording his statement in connection with the FIR registered by the Chembur police station as a part of our probe in the case.”

According to a note issued by Mumbai Police then, by posting his nude photographs from his photoshoot, the actor, in order to “earn big money”, had ended up “being a poor influence on young children and society at large”. With this act, he has also attempted to outrage the modesty of women, the note read.

The Gully Boy actor was booked under Sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.

In his statement, the complainant, Lalit Tekchandani, said that on July 24, a friend sent him the images Ranveer Singh had shared on Instagram and Twitter. He said when he zoomed in on one of the photographs, he realized that the actor’s private parts were visible. The photo had gone viral.

“Our country is a land of culture and such photos could influence children who have ‘craze’ for movie actors and actresses,” he said.

He said that on further enquiry, he found that Singh had done the photoshoot for Paper Magazine and would earn lots of money from it. Tekchandani added that the photoshoot will also influence youngsters, who are struggling to get into the film industry, to resort to similar measures to earn money and fame.

Based on the complainant’s statement, the Chembur police registered an FIR in the matter. An officer said they are investigating the matter and are likely to record the statement of the actor in connection with uploading the photograph.

Paper Magazine, which conducted the photoshoot, has in the past done a similar nude photoshoot of Kim Kardashian in November 2014.

In the current photoshoot with Ranveer Singh, the actor paid homage to actor Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 nude photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.