scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Photoshoot row: Mumbai Police team visits residence of actor Ranveer Singh to issue summons

The team was told the actor is not at home and will return on August 16 when the team will visit his residence again.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 6:40:05 pm
Ranveer Singh, Mumbai policeThe Mumbai Police had on July 26 registered an FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly posting photographs from his nude photoshoot for the Paper Magazine on his Instagram account.(Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)

A team from Mumbai Police Friday went to actor Ranveer Singh’s residence to issue him summons to appear before the police in connection with an FIR registered against him at Chembur police station for posting his nude photographs on his Instagram account.

The actor was not at his residence and the police were told that he would be back on August 16 when the police team will once again visit his residence to serve the summons.

The Mumbai Police had on July 26 registered an FIR against the actor for allegedly posting photographs from his nude photoshoot for the Paper Magazine on his Instagram account. The action came after the president of a city-based NGO lodged a complaint with the police.

A senior officer said, “We will be recording his statement in connection with the FIR registered by the Chembur police station as a part of our probe in the case.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata

According to a note issued by Mumbai Police then, by posting his nude photographs from his photoshoot, the actor, in order to “earn big money”, had ended up “being a poor influence on young children and society at large”. With this act, he has also attempted to outrage the modesty of women, the note read.

The Gully Boy actor was booked under Sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.

In his statement, the complainant, Lalit Tekchandani, said that on July 24, a friend sent him the images Ranveer Singh had shared on Instagram and Twitter. He said when he zoomed in on one of the photographs, he realized that the actor’s private parts were visible. The photo had gone viral.

Advertisement

“Our country is a land of culture and such photos could influence children who have ‘craze’ for movie actors and actresses,” he said.

He said that on further enquiry, he found that Singh had done the photoshoot for Paper Magazine and would earn lots of money from it. Tekchandani added that the photoshoot will also influence youngsters, who are struggling to get into the film industry, to resort to similar measures to earn money and fame.

Based on the complainant’s statement, the Chembur police registered an FIR in the matter. An officer said they are investigating the matter and are likely to record the statement of the actor in connection with uploading the photograph.

Advertisement

Paper Magazine, which conducted the photoshoot, has in the past done a similar nude photoshoot of Kim Kardashian in November 2014.

More from Mumbai

In the current photoshoot with Ranveer Singh, the actor paid homage to actor Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 nude photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:40:05 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political...
HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

BJP follows 'Dostwadi' model, calls welfare schemes 'revdi': Sisodia

BJP follows 'Dostwadi' model, calls welfare schemes 'revdi': Sisodia

Kerala MLA Jaleel calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'; comment against India's sovereignty, says BJP

Kerala MLA Jaleel calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'; comment against India's sovereignty, says BJP

Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?
Explained

Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?

No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Can’t trust those who do not hoist Tricolour at home, says Uttarakhand BJP chief

Can’t trust those who do not hoist Tricolour at home, says Uttarakhand BJP chief

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
School of Life

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement