Photos of all Sena CMs to be in memorial, not of those ‘impersonating’, says Uddhav

Taking on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that while the under construction memorial of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray will have photos of all chief ministers belonging to the party, there will be no place for those “impersonating in the name of Sena”.

“Photos of all CMs from Shiv Sena will be there in the memorial but not of those who are impersonating… using the name of Shiv Sena,” Uddhav said at a press conference that was also attended by his son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and former minister Subhash Desai.

The party gave a presentation on the Bal Thackeray’s memorial, which is being built at the site of Mumbai mayor’s bungalow in Dadar at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Speaking to mediapersons, Uddhav appealed that if anyone has photos of Balasaheb, they should handover the same to the party so that the same could be made a part of the memorial and the museum.

“Some of Balasaheb’s speeches are not available, we are trying to get them…,” he said, adding that history will not be tampered with.

Uddhav said that while 58 per cent of the civil work has been completed, rest of the civil work on the memorial will be completed by May, next year. Other works will be completed by the end of 2023, he added.

“Some may think that the memorial is taking time. But there is a mayor’s bungalow at the memorial site. It is a heritage bungalow and there are some rules. No construction can be done in the Vastu (line of sight). We are taking care that this structure is not be damaged,” Uddhav said.

Desai said that all necessary permissions and clearances have been taken for the works, photos, speeches and illustrations that would be displayed at the memorial.

“The government has extended full support for the work… Also, required funds have been approved by the government. The responsibility of implementing the project has been given to MMRDA.”

Meanwhile, insiders said Uddhav asked party workers to be prepared for mid-term elections in the state.

“There is a possibility of mid-term elections in the state and it can happen anytime. We all must be prepared at every level to face the polls,” a source quoted Uddhav as telling the Sampark Pramukh of the party in a closed-door meeting on Saturday.