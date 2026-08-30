Photographer shocked to find YouTube video falsely claiming he is Mumbai mayor’s husband

The Mumbai police have booked an unidentified person associated with a YouTube channel for allegedly creating and circulating a defamatory video falsely portraying a photographer as the husband of Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Rajesh Vasudev Tawde, 55, a resident of Lalbaug, told the Kalachowki police in his complaint that he runs photography classes and a studio in Kankavli. He has a YouTube channel and a Facebook account where he posts photographs and advertisements for his photography classes.

According to his statement, on August 26 at around 10.30 pm, a woman residing in his building sent him a YouTube Shorts link on WhatsApp. When he opened the link, he found a short video on the channel ‘gk-shorts-videos’ titled ‘Rajesh Tawde ke pati Ritu Tawde ka jeevan parichay’.