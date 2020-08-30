Photo Essay: Covid-19; Jumbo facility

Medical staff at work inside the ICU.

The jumbo Covid-19 hospital at Bandra-Kurla Complex is perhaps Mumbai’s largest coronavirus field hospital. Pre-pandemic, the ground usually remained filled on weekends with people marketing their products or youngsters out to attend some social gathering. Now, the ground houses wards, set up for an anticipated surge in the number of coronavirus-infected patients.

Built from the scratch with tents and metal partitions, this pop-up hospital is spread over 70,000 sq metre with the state-of-the-art medical facilities. Patients are first kept in observation rooms and then segregated according to their medical conditions in its 28 wards.

The hospital also houses six ICU wards with 109 beds, including six dialysis units. The jumbo hospital has a total of 896 oxygen-equipped beds, 928 non-oxygen beds, one separate dialysis unit of 12 beds apart from the six which exist inside the ICU.

Doctors treat a critical patient.

Family members of patents interact with hospital authorities from a booth set up outside a ward.

The facility also has a pathology laboratory, doctors’ zone, proper waste management, triage, donning and doffing area, waiting room, and canteens for staff working inside the white tents and the blue corrugated sheet boundary walls.

Medicines passed to patients through a wooden box.

The BKC facility is said to be one of the largest ever peacetime mobilisations of temporary health infrastructure in the country.

A television set up inside a ward.

