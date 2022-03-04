Phone tapping of Nana Patole: Rashmi Shukla approaches HC against FIR

Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR lodged against her at Bund Garden police station in Pune in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping of state Congress president Nana Patole during the tenure of the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

Shukla filed the plea through advocate Sameer Nangre, which is likely to be heard on Friday. She has claimed that the FIR was lodged arbitrarily with political vendetta and that she was falsely implicated.

Last year, Patole had alleged that his phone was tapped during 2016-2017 on the pretext that it belonged to one Amjad Khan, involved in “narcotics smuggling”. He had also alleged that the phones of Union Minister Roasaheb Danve’s personal assistant, then BJP MP Sanjay Kakade and other elected representatives were tapped.

Shukla was Pune City Police commissioner between March 2016 and July 2018, when she is alleged to have tapped the phones. She is currently posted in Hyderabad as the additional director general of CRPF (South Zone).

Allegations of illegal phone tapping have also come up when Shukla was heading the State Intelligence Department.