Phone tapping of Nana Patole: Maharashtra Govt sets up probe panel led by DGP

The Maharashtra government on Friday set up a three-member committee headed by Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey to conduct an inquiry into the alleged phone tapping of state Congress president Nana Patole during the tenure of the previous BJP-led government.

The other members of the committee are the state intelligence commissioner and the additional commissioner of special branch. The report has to be submitted to the government within three months.

The terms of inquiry of the committee ARE to find out whether from 2015 to 2019, the phones of public representatives were illegally tapped for political purposes and to fix responsibility.

Last week in the Legislative Assembly, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had announced that the government will probe allegations made by Patole. Patil’s announcement had came in response to Patole raising the issue in the Assembly.

“Patole has spoken about his phone being tapped during 2016-17. He has also mentioned that the phones of other people were put on surveillance. This is a serious issue. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into it and action will be taken against those responsible,” Patil had said.

In the Assembly, Patole had said: “My phone was tapped during 2016-17 under the name of Amjad Khan… it was alleged that he was involved in narcotics smuggling.”

He had added that the phones of Union minister Roasaheb Danve’s personal assistant, then BJP MP Sanjay Kakade and other elected representatives’ were also tapped. “I was a Member of Parliament in 2016-17 and there was no reason to tap my phone. This is an attempt to destroy political careers,” he had added.