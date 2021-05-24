‘Phone tapping’ case: Rashmi Shukla’s statement recorded, Mumbai police gathering more proof before next step

The Bombay HC had granted the police team permission to record Shukla’s statement in the presence of her lawyer, besides allowing it to video record the entire process. (File Photo)

The Mumbai police last week recorded the statement of senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with the FIR registered under the Official Secrets Act, an official said.

The Bombay High Court had granted permission to the Mumbai police to record Shukla’s statement in Hyderabad where she is currently posted. Shukla, who is Additional Director General, CRPF, had approached the HC after Mumbai Police had issued her summons to appear before them in connection with the FIR.

A senior officer said, “A team of five officers went to Hyderabad where it recorded her statement over two days, on May 19 and 20.”

Sources said that Shukla denied the allegations made against her in the FIR. The BKC cyber police, which registered the FIR, is now gathering technical evidence before it decides on the next course of action.

The Bombay HC had granted the police team permission to record Shukla’s statement in the presence of her lawyer, besides allowing it to video record the entire process.

An FIR was registered against unknown persons after call intercepts of IPS officers and other sensitive details purportedly recorded by Shukla when she was the State Intelligence Department (SID) chief was leaked to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

An FIR was registered after Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had alleged in his report to CM Uddhav Thackeray that the IPS officer may have leaked her confidential report on alleged corruption in transfers in the Maharashtra police department to BJP leader Fadnavis.

In the report, Kunte had mentioned that the officer had allegedly tapped phones in an unauthorised manner in 2020 and had later apologised for it. Following this, Shukla was issued summons at her Hyderabad residence to appear before the cyber police station in Mumbai on April 26.

Shukla did not appear before the police and approached the Bombay High Court after a second summons was issued to her.

Seeking relief from any coercive action by the police, she alleged that instead of being applauded for her good work in exposing the nexus of ministers and politicians in police postings, she was being framed in false cases.

The HC then allowed the Mumbai Police team to go to Hyderabad to record her statement as part of its investigation into the FIR.