Phone tapping case: Patole slams BJP, others say ‘don’t know why targeted’

A DAY after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil claimed that phones of four elected representatives were tapped between 2015 and 2019 in the garb of drug peddlers, three of the four leaders were guarded in their criticism of the then BJP-Sena government between 2014-19 when the tapping took place.

Speaking to The Indian Express, state Congress unit chief Nana Patole blamed then BJP regime in Maharashtra for the politics of hatred and blackmailing. “Rashmi Shukla, (the then State Intelligence Department Commissioner) who tapped these phones, needed to take the permission of the Director-General of Police and then of the state government. The government gave approval for it but there is a limit of days for phone tapping and can’t be done for a year. My name was mentioned as Amjad Khan instead of Nana Patole. How was it given approval for the second time?” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashish Deshmukh, Sanjay Kakade and current minister of state in Maharashtra Bachchu Kadu, whose phones were also tapped, were guarded in their criticism.

“Rashmi Shukla has violated my rights as a citizen. What was done is shameful and has no precedent in Maharashtra. The officers involved need to be punished. I do not think that Devendra Fadnavis would have allowed my phone to be tapped as I am from his party and his friend,” Sanjay Kakade said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deshmukh said, “I really don’t know why my phone was tapped.” Even Kadu said, “I don’t know why they tapped my phone. I will complain later.”

Minister Walse-Patil had informed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday that the mobile phones of four elected representatives, three of whom were then with the BJP, were kept on surveillance by then Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shukla during 2017-18 by claiming that these numbers were of drug peddlers.

The disclosure is part of an investigation that was done by the Maharashtra Police after Patole alleged in July last year that his phone, along with that of other political leaders, was tapped during the tenure of then BJP-led government.

Subsequently the government in July 2021 set up a three-member panel headed by then Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey to conduct an inquiry into the alleged phone tapping.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has denied any role in the case. “The Chief Ministers office or the Home Minister have nothing to do with telephone tapping. The permission for this is granted by the ACS Home…All these permissions were granted by the ACS. As per the SC guidelines, these decisions can’t be made by the Chief Minister or Home Minister,” he said last week while defending himself.

(With inputs by Shubhangi Khapre)