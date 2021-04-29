‘Phone tapping’ case: Mumbai Police summons IPS officer Rashmi Shukla again

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a second summons to IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, asking her to appear before them in connection with an FIR registered at the cyber police station. The FIR pertains to leaking of sensitive data pertaining to transfers of police officers.

The CBI had recently recorded Shukla’s statement in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over corruption charges against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in police postings.

Shukla, a 1988-batch officer, had earlier written to the Mumbai Police expressing her inability to appear before them in light of the Covid-19 situation and the serious nature of her responsibilities as ADG in Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF).

A senior officer said, “We have issued a second summons asking her to appear before the cyber police for investigation on May 3.” The officer said that given the nature of the case, they would need to get her version in person.

Shukla in her e-mail to the cyber police had asked for them to send a questionnaire since she would not be able to appear before them in person, and cited the Covid situation and the serious nature of her responsibilities.

An FIR was registered against unknown persons after call intercepts of IPS officers and other sensitive details purportedly recorded by Shukla when she was the State Intelligence Department (SID) chief were leaked to former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis had made these details public in March and alleged that the intercepts showed the corruption Deshmukh had indulged in while effecting police transfers.

Eventually, the Mumbai cyber police registered an FIR under sections of the Official Secrets Act as the documents were confidential and sensitive in nature.