Phone tapping case: Got pen drive via post in office, don’t know who sent it, Fadnavis informs police

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, in his statement to the Mumbai Police in connection with the probe into the leak of confidential information on corruption in police transfers, has reportedly said that he did not know who sent him the pen drive that contained the call recordings, which indicated lobbying by senior police officers in Maharashtra.

Sources said that Fadnavis, while recording his statement with the police on Sunday, had added that as leader of Opposition, his office receives several letters, one of which contained the said pen drive.

The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against unknown persons under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) last March, days after Fadnavis alleged there was hectic lobbying by IPS officers for plum postings in exchange for money with Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.

Fadnavis had alleged that he has 6.3 GB worth of data of call records obtained from phone tapping – allegedly conducted by then State Intelligence Department (SID) commissioner Rashmi Shukla – in which names of several key police officers have been discussed.

The probe into the matter was handed over to the cyber police. As part of its investigation, a team went to record the statement of Fadnavis on Sunday. A government official said that Fadnavis was asked how he came into possession of the call recordings made by SID.

“Fadnavis said that as the leader of Opposition, he gets several letters from people. He said one such letter contained the pen drive that had the recordings and hence, he wasn’t aware who the sender was,” a source said, adding that Fadnavis maintained he was not aware who had made the recordings and he had not violated the Official Secrets Act.

So far, the Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 25 people linked to the case, including Fadnavis. The statement of Shukla was recorded in May 2021, after a team from cyber cell was sent to Hyderabad, where she is posted as additional director general of police of the Central Reserve Police Force. So far, the police have not identified any accused in the case.

Last March, alleging that large scale corruption was taking place in connection to police transfers in Maharashtra, Fadnavis had spoken on a report prepared by Shukla that she had submitted to former DGP Subhodh Jaiswal.

The then DGP had forwarded the report to then additional chief secretary (Home), Sitaram Kunte, for action. Following this, the government had instructed Kunte to inquire into the incident, who had later in his report alleged that Shukla deliberately misled the government to tap phones.

Kunte’s report had said, “Seems prima facie… a copy from Shukla’s office. It is suspected that she may have leaked (it). The matter was leaked despite the fact that the letter was top secret and it is a serious matter. If the suspicion is proved, she will be subject to severe action.”

Accordingly, a case was registered under Official Secrets Act and Telegraph Act at the BKC cyber cell on March 26, 2021 against five unknown persons. Since then the Crime Branch is trying to identify the person who leaked the recordings.