Phone interceptions: Court seeks reply from Mumbai Police on CBI plea

Seeking a reply from the Mumbai Police, a special court on Thursday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by the CBI seeking a pen drive and other articles seized by the police related to phone interceptions allegedly made by the state intelligence department head and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

The CBI had filed an appeal after a magistrate’s court last week rejected its plea seeking access to the digital records seized by the Cyber police station in connection with an FIR registered under the Official Secrets Act for alleged leak of documents on phone interceptions made by the department.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar on Thursday submitted a notification issued by the state law and judiciary department regarding his appointment in the case.

The court was also informed regarding pending proceedings before the Bombay High Court, which is hearing the state’s plea where it has objected to the CBI seeking these documents.

The government has said that the digital records sought are part of its probe and would amount to interference if the central agency is given access to the same.

The CBI has sought the records to probe its case against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh on allegations of corruption.

On Wednesday, the CBI submitted before the HC that till June 9, it will not act on letters it had sent to the government seeking certain documents, including a August 2020 letter/report by Shukla, in which she alleged political interference and corruption in postings and transfers of police officers.

The special court adjourned the case till June 11.