Phone interceptions by SID: Probe pending, can’t share documents, police tells CBI

The cyber police on Friday opposed before a special court a CBI plea seeking access to documents related to phone interceptions allegedly made by the State Intelligence Department (SID), on the ground that it was investigating the matter.

Alleging the role of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in transfers of IPS officers, the CBI is seeking access to the documents for its probe against the NCP leader on charges of corruption.

The cyber police has filed a separate FIR under the Official Secrets Act to probe a leak last year of confidential documents related to call interceptions made by the SID where discussions on such transfers were allegedly held. The SID was then being led by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

In its reply to the CBI plea, the cyber police has said that it has sent seized documents and digital evidence, including pen drives, to the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing. The FSL is yet to submit an analysis report, it added.

The police said in its reply that once the report is received and its probe is complete, the documents will be submitted before the trial court along with the chargesheet and the CBI can access the same with the court’s permission.

The state government had earlier told the Bombay High Court that the information being sought by CBI is beyond its scope of inquiry against Deshmukh and that it would affect the administration of the state.

The special court will hear the plea on August 21.